Returning to Minnesota after his discharge from the navy was only for a short term. In 1948, he decided that career forestry was his calling. Through the efforts of the University of Minnesota, he found employment with the Forest Service in Troy, Montana. With his overall work ethic and ambition, and the advice of individuals he respected, he decided that he may be better suited in the private sector. He was hired in to an entry level position with J. Neils Lumber Company, through mergers later St. Regis Paper Company and finally Champion International. This turned out to be a rewarding forty-five year career. While at Libby, he worked at many levels of administration and management and was named Logging and Forestry Manager there in 1970. In 1974, he and Ellen were asked to go to Maine to be Resident Manager of a new mill. He loved the opportunity to be involved with a mill situation and with the aid of many individuals was able to make it a valuable asset to the corporation. He found real joy having the opportunity to be involved in most of the timber areas in the United States, and special assignments in Sweden. Most of his time was spent in the timberlands and wood supply area, but found it to be very interesting time involved in lumber manufacturing for five years at the mill in Maine. Wherever Blaine was, he made a real effort to meet all the people he was involved with. Through his involvement in industry association activities, he became well known and a respected member of the industry. He also served on industry and civic advisory boards in Maine and Montana. In 1979, he was named General Manager of the Northeast Timberlands Division, later Vice-President, and retired in 1993 as Vice-President of Western Timberlands Operation here in Missoula. He was selected and recognized as Forestry Pioneer by Montana Forestry Division (DNRC) in 2015.