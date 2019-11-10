BILLINGS — After serving his family, nation, state, community, Blake Richardson, 64, checked out early on Nov. 6, 2019. Blake passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends after a dauntless battle with cancer. Blake was born June 19, 1955, to Arthur and Lorraine Richardson in Missoula.
A visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m., Thursday Nov. 14 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 15 at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Yellowstone National Cemetery. For a full obituary or to leave condolences for the family please visit cfgbillings.com.