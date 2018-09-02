STEVENSVILLE — Blanche Amelia Fenby Roberts, 82, peacefully passed away on Aug. 2, 2018, at her home in Stevensville. Blanche was born in Kalispell on July 8, 1936, to William George and Juanita Mae (Davidson) Fenby.
Blanche married Kenneth G. Huston on December 10, 1955 and they had five wonderful children together. They divorced in 1972.
On Nov. 1, 1973, she married John Bruner Roberts, Jr., in Seeley Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sisters Gladys Rost (Maynard), Bigfork: Bonnie Bartlett (Mick), Vancouver, Washington; and Nola Krause (Prescott, Arizona). In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jody Huston, Stevensville; Bill Huston (Janeen), Escondido, California; Rhonda Huston McGillivray, St. Regis; Merwin Huston (Tammy), Alexandria, Virginia; Linette Huston (Tony Lupinacci), Battle Ground, Washington; and Megan Roberts Georg (Casey), Thrall, Texas.
Blanche was very proud of her 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Swan Lake Community Hall on Sept 9th at 2 p.m. A potluck will follow the service. If you have a story, memory or photo of Blanche you would like to share, please bring it.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Swan Lake Community Hall or to a charity of your choice.