SPOKANE, Washington - Blanche Lorraine Montgomery has gone to meet her savior at 95 years old. She passed away in Spokane, Washington at son Scott’s house on Dec. 11, 2020, due to a battle with COVID-19. Scott had picked her up so she could spend Christmas with family. Little did they know, she had caught the COVID-19 virus before Scott picked her up. She died after a five-day battle, with Scott by her side in his house. This is where she wanted to be.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1925, to Cleo and Veola Farmer in North Bend, Oregon. Blanche graduated from Crow Union High School in 1943. She married Donald J. Montgomery, Oct. 11, 1949.

Blanche was loved by all she met. Most would say she was an amazing, beautiful, classy woman witha heart as big as the sky. She was always there to help anyone anytime for any reason. One of the things people talk about was her honesty. If you were not sure you wanted to know the truth, you didn’t ask Blanche because you were going to get the truth as she saw it, good, bad or indifferent.

One of many things Blanche loved to do was travel to Mazatlán, Mexico. She loved to shop with the vendors on the beach. She got to know a few of them well and they couldn’t wait for mama Blanche to show up every year.