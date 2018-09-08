MISSOULA — Blanche M. Jacobson, 102, died Aug. 30, 2018, at The Springs of Missoula Memory Care where has lived for nearly three years.
She was born to John and Sophie Simoneau on Feb. 15, 1916, in Washburn, Wisconsin. She was raised and educated there and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Northern in Ashland, Wisconsin, before moving to Dixon to teach school.
She met and fell in love with Arnold (Jake) Jacobson from Missoula. They married on May 27, 1950. She taught school and later became a social worker and worked for the Missoula County Welfare Department where she helped many people until retiring when she turned 62.
Blanche is survived by her three children, Mary (Richard) Hillstrom, Patricia (Peter) VanSickle and Robert (Janelle) Jacobson, four grandchildren, Lynne (Takashi) Misuda, Mark (Susan) VanSickle, Jennifer (Ken) Bumke and LeeAnn (Matthew) Pohlman. She also has 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a family memorial at a later date when her ashes will be "scattered to the four winds" as per her request.
Blanche outlived all of her and Jake's siblings and many of her coworkers and contemporaries. She was a very strong and loving woman.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Springs who cared for and loved her like she was their family. We are also very thankful for the ER staff at St. Patrick Hospital and to the Hospice people who were so very helpful in her final days. God bless you for all that you do!