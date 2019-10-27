MISSOULA — Bob Bittinger, loving husband, Missoula businessman, and father of three, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from esophageal cancer. He was 73 years old.
Bob was born September of 1946 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to David C. and Margaret Bittinger. He is fondly remembered as handsome and warm, with a quirky sense of humor. Bob was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout before graduating from North Hagerstown High. At age 17, Bob joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. In August of 1975, Bob married Treva Troutt, and over 44 years of marriage they raised one daughter, Banaye, and two sons, Benjamin Boe and David Braxton. Bob's legacy as an extraordinary father endured through the care and affection he showered upon his three granddaughters.
Bob cared passionately about people, his family most of all. He was a man who could be counted on to lend a hand to anyone, no favor too big or small. As a dedicated business owner, Bob served Missoula with pride for 35 years through Purity Cleaning Services, which he left in care to his daughter Banaye. Bob loved paragliding and traveling. He reveled in the beautiful nature of Montana, where he contemplated history, philosophy, and the great mysteries of life.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother, David C. and Margaret Bittinger, and his brother, David A. Bittinger. He is survived by his loving wife Treva, his three awkward but brilliant children, and three beautiful granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 2, 2019, at the The Loft of Missoula, 119 W. Main St., Missoula MT at 1 p.m. Flowers may be sent to 3522 South Ave., Missoula MT 59804.