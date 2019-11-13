MISSOULA — Born Aug. 7, 1934, our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather passed away Nov. 10, 2019, in Missoula.
Robert, known as Bob, Dad, grandpa or papa, was born to Joe and Martha Gillies on Aug. 8, 1934, in Philipsburg. He was raised on the beautiful ranch in Rock Creek with his older brother Jim. Bob graduated from high school in Philipsburg in 1952. His work ethic began working in the mines around Philipsburg and in 1968 moved to Missoula to start his driving career at Missoula Cartage. After 18 years and more than one million miles without an accident and driving a truck for three of the major fuel companies in Missoula, he retired at 63.
Bob met the love of his life in 1983 and they married in Oct. of 1987, recently celebrating 32 years together. After retirement, Bob did what was his second love: seeing the country and many trips abroad. Australia, Fiji, Alaska, Maui and many U.S. states, always taking the long way to enjoy his country music in Branson, Missouri and the N7R Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Bob and Alice have two sons and a beloved daughter Tina in Tacoma, Washington, Tory in Polson, and Michael in Spanaway, Washington. They are blessed with 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Bob had a very special niece Maria Lynn, (Jamie) and her two boys David and Danny and family. They also have too many nieces and nephews to mention. He was a grandpa to all the children in the family who loved to have their picture taken on “grandpa's” lap.
Bob was a life member of Hellgate Lodge 383. While there he became trustee, Elk of the year, and donating many happy times with his friends there. Bob's final years were spent at the Edgwood Vista Care where the staff soon had a favorite new friend. He never lost his smile or love of telling stories about his ventures.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or to the charity of your choice.