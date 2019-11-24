NINEMILE — Bob Kreis spent his last days in the comfort of his own home surrounded by the family he loved. He passed away on July 25, 2019, with Mom and his sweet caregiver Sharon by his side. He is now celebrating good times with his best friend Bud Mitten and others too many to mention.
In August of 1927, Robert Dean and his twin brother Richard Granzow were born to Robert and Ethel Walker Kreis. His brother died at birth. While growing up in Sidney, he spent a lot of time as the batboy with his dad’s baseball team. As a teenager, he spent summers with an old cowboy, Spike Meeks, who taught him all there was to know about cattle and horses. He made a lot of friends during that time.
After marrying Margaret Trotter, a spit fire and the love of his life, they made their home in Elm Coulee, where they started having kids one after another. Bob and Margaret decided to head to Ninemile where they raised their seven beautiful and equally ornery children.
A rancher, logger, and oil field worker, Bob knew the value of hard work and the celebration of a good time. If a family were in need he was there to help, making sure that if a fellow logger needed a job, they could always depend on him to offer one. Bob loved cows (horses were hay burners), working hard (and working his sons and grandsons harder), racing his children in the 100 yard dash (which he could run in 10 seconds flat), teasing his grandkids (with nicknames such as Booger, French, and Fats), and loving his wife (who could outbest him in any battle of wits). He also loved John Wayne and would defend him at all costs, especially against hippie Cowboys.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob also had a sly side. He had a great deal of fun pretending to be a grizzly bear when the boys were sleeping in the bunk house or sneaking off during the 4th of July to let off the really loud firecrackers (TNT!). His adventurous side led him to the Washington coast for fishing. He also enjoyed flying with his buddy in an airplane here in Missoula. Maybe once, he was spotted swimming in his long johns, but only once. Many a young son, son-in-law, grandson, and great grandson were taught how to do something correctly (sometimes loudly), but were always rewarded with a prime rib sandwich, a triple cheeseburger, or the world’s best french fries from the Ninemile House. These trips became known as “Cadillac Wednesdays” where one could see Bob and Margaret dressed in their best and laughing and celebrating the work week at Ninemile or Sixmile. Many memories can be shared of Christmas parties at the Ninemile House and sneaking lemon drops to granddaughters or tapping his toe as his wife bopped around the dance floor. Bob’s favorite memories, though, were of branding calves on Mother’s Day. Seeing his family come together each year a little bit older and a little bit wiser to celebrate another year of healthy calves always put a smile on his face - and made sure he had plenty of hands to work. When not working with cows, Bob was most often on a tractor, cutting and baling hay, a toothpick (or cigarette) in his mouth and a whistle in the air. His unforgettable laugh could be heard for miles. He would not hide his disagreement with your point of view, your values, your tattoos, piercings, or short pants, but he would always give you a wave on the county road and greet you with a hug, a smile and an offer of whiskey whenever you walked through the door. Even the Schwan man and the Wolf Biologist were offered a beer a time or two. And as long as you took good care of your mama, he would always respect and love you in the end.
Bob is survived by his wife of 72 years - the only woman who could out ride him and out joke him, his cousins John Kreis and Margaret Barr, and his seven children: Ginny (Jim) Larson, Mike (Louise), Susie (Rod) Kendall, Patti (Dennis) Scheffer, Richard (Laurie), Gary, and Dave (Barb) and 18 grandkids and 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson with two more great-great grands on the way.
He died just a month short of his 92nd birthday. Smoking and drinking didn’t kill him. Nor being married to the same woman for 72 years. Nor the seven kids they had and their 58 and growing offspring. I guess he finally just wore out. In the words of long-time friend Don Lanphear, “I have lost a good friend and I have few of that caliber.” We will all miss him every day.
A memorial will be held next summer in the yard at Bob’s home. A special thanks to Dr. Quirk and Nurse Amy, the wonderful ladies from Hospice, and last but not least the wonderful caregivers that helped take care of Dad the last few years.