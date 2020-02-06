MISSOULA — Bob Laughlin, a resident of Missoula for 12 years, passed away at the age of 76 on Feb. 3, 2020 at The Springs, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Riverside, California in 1943.

Bob married Terry Conant in 1962 in Riverside, California. They moved to Alaska in 1968 where they made their home for 30 years. Together, they managed Tangle Lakes hunting & fishing lodge on the Denali Hwy for several years before moving to Anchorage where Bob had a career at Sears as a retail manager.

Bob and Terry retired in 1993 and traveled the country for five years. They settled down for a short time in Roseburg, Oregon and Yuma, Arizona before moving to Vancouver, Washington in 2003. Terry passed away in 2006.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bob remarried to Sandra Leischner in 2006 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Bob and Sandy enjoyed summering in Missoula and wintering in Sun City West, Arizona where Bob enjoyed participating in car shows with his 1925 Ford Model T roadster.

Bob was a lifelong outdoorsman and loved to take his kids out exploring in Alaska. It is difficult to say goodbye to a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend.