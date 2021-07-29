Bobby Joe Sticht

Bobby Joe or "Bepa" as he was fondly called passed away July 3, 2021 in Hall, MT. He was surrounded by his many loved ones and the love of his life Melody Gates.

He was born Jan 18, 1952 and grew up in Baytown, TX and Missoula, MT where he got his love of the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and passed that on to his kids. Many stories have been told about his outstanding marksmanship, or his and Jason's trip bass fishing, or him catching trout at his favorite spot at Brown's Lake. He was also an animal lover and was always watching old Gunsmoke episodes surrounded by his dogs.