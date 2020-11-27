MISSOULA - Bonita Ray Cooper Meyer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, passed away surrounded by her family to be with the lord on Nov. 23, 2020.

She was born in Billings on April 19, 1963 to Martin "Sonny" and Shirley Cooper. She was a hard worker, worked many jobs in customer service. She had a knack and love for helping people. She was a single mom who raised three wonderful children.

She married the love of her life, John Meyer, on April 21, 2007. Her family continued to grow with son-in-laws, daughter in-law, five grandsons and three grandpups. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping and being outdoors. She had a love for animals.

Even though she's not with us she will be loved, never forgotten and forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, two sisters, brother-in-law, grandson, niece and great nephew.

She is survived by her husband John Meyer, daughters Angela Cooper and spouse Zach Henry, Katie Cooper and her spouse Dustin Carvey, son Nicholas Cooper and spouse Alicia; sister Tami Rossing, Brenda Cooper, Christine Altmaier, grandsons Dakota Sharp, Kaden Henry, Tanner Henry, Mason Henry. Best friends Mike and Becki Turner and many more family and friends.