Bonnie Dostert Kimball

Polson – Bonnie Dostert Kimball, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Bonnie Jean was born in Oakland, California on February 26, 1943, to parents Vernon and Thelma (Hopstad) Dostert.

The family returned to Nashua, Montana where she graduated from high school, then enrolled at MSU in Bozeman. In 1965, she married David Miller and to this union a son Lance Josef was born.

She was employed at First Security Bank in Bozeman for 32 years as a loan officer. In 1984 she married Herb Kimball. They retired and moved to Polson in 2003 and spent many winters in Arizona. Bonnie enjoyed traveling and time with family and friends, especially at Fort Peck Lake.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Thelma Dostert.

She is survived by her husband Herb of Polson; her son Lance (Maede) Miller of Conroe, Texas; brothers Van (Linda) Dostert of Fort Peck, Montana; Paul Dostert of Southworth, Washington; a sister Jill (Craig) Hill of Glendive, Montana; a stepdaughter Kari (Glen) Johnshoy and her beloved dog Mickie.

There are no services planned at this time for Bonnie. They will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.