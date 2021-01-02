Bonnie Dyck

MEDICINE HAT, Alberta - Bonnie Faye Dyck (nee Johnson) passed away peacefully in Medicine Hat with family by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the age of 72 years.

She is survived by her husband, Cal Dyck; sons, Shaun (Jen), Shane (Lina), Casey (Cassie); daughter, Chantelle Fickinger (Simon) as well as step-daughters, Jacquie Mirtle and Carla Kolody (Shaun). Bonnie is also survived by her sister, Brenda Hamilton (Jack); brothers, Don and Dave, as well as nine grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, the Rev. Dr. D. Bruce and Agnes Johnson as well as her stepson, Dan Dyck.

Bonnie was born on March 10, 1948, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. After growing up in Medicine Hat, she spent over 30 years in Missoula raising her family before returning to Alberta in 2002. She could always be found on the golf course or at the curling rink as these were her favorite ways to spend time with family and friends. Bonnie was an avid music lover throughout her life, and over the course of decades taught hundreds of kids to play piano. As such, she would often play piano for the church if she wasn’t singing in the choir or playing the bells. Bonnie cherished her grandchildren and time spent with Cal. Her butter tarts were legendary! Bonnie was a firecracker redhead and taken from us too soon. She is now where she belongs.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be planned at a later date, when the international border is open and the family can be reunited. Her full tribute with memories can be viewed on the Cook Southland website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bonnie’s name may be made directly to Parkinson Canada, to aid in the fight against this difficult disease. Donations can be made at donate.parkinson.ca. (Condolences may be expressed by visiting our website at cooksouthland.com) Honored to serve the family is Cook Southland Funeral Chapel, 901 - 13 Street S.W., Medicine Hat, Alberta, T1A 4V4. Telephone toll free 1-877-528-6455.