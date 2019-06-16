FLORENCE — Bonnie Jean (Cleveland) Arno was born to Frances and William Cleveland on Jan. 6, 1943, and lived in Bremerton, Washington, until she finished Junior College. She went to be with her Lord Jesus following a short illness on June 13, 2019. Growing up Bonnie was very active in Campfire Girls and served as a camp counselor. She always had many friends and was very involved in many activities. Bonnie married Steve Arno in December 1964. Filled with an adventurous spirit, on their first date Bonnie and Steve took a long boat trip to explore an uninhabited island in Puget Sound. Soon they were regularly hiking together in the Olympic Mountains. As newlyweds they spent the first summer living in an old Park Service trailer while Steve served as a naturalist in King’s Canyon National Park. Bonnie eventually settled down with her husband and children in Florence where she passed away peacefully at home.
Bonnie and Steve moved to Missoula in autumn 1965 where she began teaching at Rattlesnake Elementary School. After her first son, Matthew, was born in 1970 she became a homemaker and volunteer in the community. In 1975 they moved to their family forest near Florence and Bonnie spent countless hours tending gardens and helping remove and burn endless quantities of pine needles and cones. She loved sitting by the woodstove while working on innumerable quilting projects. Once her boys were teenagers, she became a nurse in Missoula County Public Schools, making many more friends along the way.
Bonnie was active in the Florence-Carlton Community Church (FCCC). She immensely enjoyed her boys, Matthew and Nathan and their wives Melissa and Sara, and grandchildren Gregory (Sachi), Alex (Jenny), Brianna (Blake), and Solomon, along with her two great-grandchildren. She kept in close touch with her brother Ron, his wife Mary Anne, and enjoyed visiting and keeping up with all her relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at FCCC at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Her wish was to be cremated and ashes scattered in the family forest. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Bonnie’s memory to FCCC or Youth Homes in Missoula. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.