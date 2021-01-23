MISSOULA - Bonnie K. Montgomery, age 73 of Missoula, passed away on Thursday Jan. 21, 2021m at her home in Missoula. She was born June 6, 1947, in Bend, Ore., a daughter of Roger and Violet Powell. She moved with her parents to Missoula and graduated from Hellgate High School. She attended and graduated from Modern Beauty School of Cosmetology in Missoula. She was a cosmetologist and also ran a day care for 17 years. Bonnie married Jerry Schneider and they had a son, Kevin Schneider. Jerry preceded her in death. Later she married Gary Kidder and they had a son Troy and a daughter Darla Kidder. Troy preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 2007. She married Swan Montgomery on Sept. 16, 1985, and he survives at the family home. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Noreen Weldon.