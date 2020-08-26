× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Washington — On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 Bonnie Marie Hiatt Wilson passed away peacefully from late stage Alzheimer’s a little more than a month shy of her 76th birthday. Bonnie was born on Sept. 29, 1944 in Missoula to Dwight and Eleanor Hiatt and was the second oldest of eight children. She met the love of her life, Frederick “Fritz” Wilson when he frequented the Tastee-Freez where she worked as a teen and they were later married March 13, 1963. Fritz and Bonnie later adopted their two children, Karina and Jason and raised them at Butler Creek, just outside Missoula until they later moved into town.

Bonnie was especially proud of her blue ribbon garden, she loved to can and she had mad skills as a baker and was known for her Molly rolls and connecting with Fritz’s heritage by making all sorts of Norwegian baked goods and her infamous ‘cumps’ for the holidays. Another one of her favorite pastimes was to take day drives with Fritz and the kids into the hills where they enjoyed looking for wildlife, picking huckleberries or parking by a stream for a late afternoon fishing stop and dinner. Later in life she spent hours upon hours scrapbooking and shopping with her best friends Rosalie Petersen and Sandy Wicks. They were known to listen to Enya, Roger Whitaker and shared many belly laughs together in Mom’s later years.