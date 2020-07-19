Bonnie McDonald

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Bonnie Jean McDonald, age 67, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St Patrick Hospital, Missoula.

She was born on July 08, 1952 in Conde, South Dakota to James “Lawrence” Dunlavy & Catherine “Veronica” Dunlavy. As a young girl she lived with her family in Crocker Hills, South Dakota and Clark, South Dakota. Eventually moving to Wallace, South Dakota attending Bradley High School, then graduating from Webster High School.

She married her longtime friend and love, Fred McDonald, on April, 13, 1973 in Sterling, Colorado. The couple lived in California and Minnesota before moving to Missoula in 1978 where they raised their son.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Dale Dunlavy and Bob Dunlavy, sisters Helen Ragels and Carol Peterson, and brothers-in-law LaVoy Ragels and David Peterson.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Fred McDonald, Missoula. Son Chad (Heather) McDonald, Dickinson North Dakota and 2 grandchildren. She also leaves 8 siblings, Jane (Dennis) Zinda of Big Lake Minnesota, Catherine Ragels of Mitchell South Dakota, Betty (LeRoy) Wasland of Watertown South Dakota, Darrel (Pam) Dunlavy of Huson, Tom Dunlavy of Claremont South Dakota, Leo (Denise) Dunlavy of Andover South Dakota, Jan (Sandie) Dunlavy of Mulvane Kansas and Kim (Kenny) Lewis of Damascus Oregon. She also leaves a sister-in-law Sandra Borders of Dayton Minnesota, plus her many nieces and nephews. Services to be determined at a later date.

