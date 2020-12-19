MISSOULA - Bonnie R. ”Grandma Sugar” Spencer, 81, of Missoula passed away suddenly on Dec. 13, 2020, at home of natural causes.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1939, in Damascus, Virginia, to Alfred and Judy (Winters) Stanley. She spent her early life in Mountain City, Tennessee. She was very proud of her mountain heritage, as it made her who she was, a kind and determined woman whose love for her family was unmatched.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Paul and William Stanley; and sister Bessie Sluder. She is survived by her brother JE Stanley (Kate); sisters Mary Cannon, Shirley Vessel (Clifton), Kay (Roy) Roach, and Rose Prillaman and son Robert (Sami) Spencer. She was very proud of her grandkids; Bo Spencer (Evelyn Alarcon) and Alex Spencer (Ori Ward); she felt truly blessed to have such special great grandchildren: Sophia, Adam and Xylashae, who affectionately referred to her as Grandma Sugar.

The passing of Bonnie has left a big hole in the hearts of all who knew her, a hole that can only be filled with the precious memories that we will always treasure.