MISSOULA — Surrounded by her loving family Bonnie passed away on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in Missoula.
Bonnie was born to John and Bonnie Johnson on Feb. 2, 1955, in Lovell, Wyoming. She married David Arellano and had three children, Alisia Arellano Johnson, Penny Arellano, and Jay Arellano. She was proud of her seven grandchildren, Angelica, Dyllon, Josette, Connor, Xander, Scarlett, and Kainan. She married Dennis Arellano Aug. 6, 2005. They enjoyed watching movies, dining out, sharing family holidays, potlucks, camping, and panning for sapphires. She also loved to make beautiful quilts giving them to family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren along with sister Lili Joy Johnson; brothers John (Han Boon Lee) Johnson, James (Kristy) Johnson, Jeffrey (Lori) Kendall, Robert Egbert, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Aaron Johnson.
Services will be held in Powell, Wyoming, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donate to Missoula Parkinson's disease foundation and research 800-473-4673.