BENSON, Arizona — The day the music died. Although we can no longer hear her, Bonita Paulette Sheffer Vulles Dodd, is still singing, but now she is harmonizing with the family and friends who were waiting to greet her when she left for heaven at the age of 69 from Benson, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2018. Heaven just got a little bit livelier.
Bonnie was born to Helen Marie Granvold Sheffer and Sidney Albert Sheffer on Dec. 5, 1948, in Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada, where they lived until the family moved to Plentywood in 1952. When she was in the eighth grade, she and her brother Dude moved again to Thompson Falls to live with their older sister and brother-in-law, Ruby and Chris Stobie.
Bonnie married Robert (Bobby) Steve Vulles on Sept. 15, 1972. It sounds trite, but she truly was the love of his life. Together they raised two children, Krista Marie Vulles Olesen and Russel Steve Vulles.
Bobby’s family was a ranching family and although Bonnie didn’t much care for working in the house, she loved to be outdoors riding horses and helping with the many different chores that came with working cows. Horses, cows, and trail rides were a big part of their family life. Bonnie and Bobby were also part of the Thompson Falls' Jaycees and the Sanders County Search and Rescue team. The two of them put in many long hours in the service of their community.
Bonnie had a wealth of people who loved her and she will be remembered by many different people in many different settings. Her children, siblings, her Vulles family, and numerous nieces and nephews will remember her for her infectious sense of humor, her warm heart, the countless songs she sang to them, and the sweatshirts that she loved to wear both right side out and inside out when they got dirty. She had amazingly beautiful icy blue eyes, a fun and vibrant personality and an infectious sense of humor that endeared her to her family and friends, but the thing that brings the greatest sense of loss to all is the silence, because Bonnie is no longer here to sing the “Fox Song” to us.
Bonnie is survived by her two children Krista (Gabe) Olesen and Russel (Cindy) Vulles, her granddaughters Alex, Aspen and Avery, brothers Allen Sheffer (Ann) and Leonard “Dude“ Sheffer, sisters Shirley Stephens, Ruby Stobie and Kim (Lanny) Nordhagen, sister-in-law Jaki Peele, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Sidney Sheffer, her mother, Helen Granvold Sheffer Peele, her mother-in-law Marie Vulles, her father-in-law Steve Vulles, her husbands, Bobby Vulles, and Herb Dodd, her brother, Bryan Peele, and her brothers-in-law, Chris Stobie, and Jack Stephens. Daylight come and she wanna go home.