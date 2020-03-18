FORT WORTH, Texas — Bonnie Truax Thurston 68, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Born Sept. 14, 1951 to Norman and Norma Truax in Fargo, North Dakota. The family moved a lot in her younger life, but eventually landed in Montana which is where she considered “home”.
Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and nana. In her younger years she enjoyed water skiing and spending time at Flathead Lake. She had a love of gardening, the outdoors, picking morel mushrooms or just taking a ride in the mountains. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with her granddaughters, sitting around a bonfire having a cold one and visiting with friends, which is the place she got her nickname “Jaws”. She was a woman of so many traits, she had a love of organization and numbers which lead to her long time career as a bookkeeper. She with her husband Gary owned and operated many other businesses, The Wagon Wheel Cafe and Motel, Lolo Hot Springs , and Thurston Construction and she juggled it all while being a mom of two small children. She will be greatly missed by so many friends and family.
She leaves behind her husband Gary D. Thurston of 41 years, two daughters Racie Thurston and Adriane Auman ( Julian Auman), two granddaughters Tayla Auman and Kinley Auman, brother Frank Borgeson (Judy Borgeson) sister Norma Owens (Jerry Owens) sister Donna McKittrick, sister Tanya Stout, and Brother Ed Truax (Judy Truax) sister-in-law Connie Pederson (Larry Pederson) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by Norman and Norma Truax, Ray and Mary Thurston, Trent and Chase McKittrick.
A celebration of life will be held on July 25, 2020 in Lolo. More details about her life celebration to follow. At this time the family's one request is that if you have any photos of you and Bonnie or of just Bonnie please bring them to the celebration so we can look back on her wonderful life. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.