Bonnie Truax Thurston

Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and nana. In her younger years she enjoyed water skiing and spending time at Flathead Lake. She had a love of gardening, the outdoors, picking morel mushrooms or just taking a ride in the mountains. She also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with her granddaughters, sitting around a bonfire having a cold one and visiting with friends, which is the place she got her nickname “Jaws”. She was a woman of so many traits, she had a love of organization and numbers which lead to her long time career as a bookkeeper. She with her husband Gary owned and operated many other businesses, The Wagon Wheel Cafe and Motel, Lolo Hot Springs , and Thurston Construction and she juggled it all while being a mom of two small children. She will be greatly missed by so many friends and family.