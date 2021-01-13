Bradley “Brad” A. Beeler

Brad was a wonderful, devoted father to both his children. He shared his love of the outdoors with them and taught them both to appreciate and love the mountains for all that they offer.

Brad and Catherine married in September of 2007. They moved to the Florence area in 2010 and were raising their son Justin there. Every day Brad taught his son something…… sports, horseback riding, dirt biking, how to raise cows, how to drive the Rzr, how to drive the tractor, how to hitch up the trailer, how to perfectly take care of your home and property! Justin learned so much from his dad and he will go on to follow in his footsteps.

Brad was so excited to become a grandpa in August 2020. He was very proud of Ashlyn and her beautiful family. He got to meet, hold and instantly fall in love with his granddaughter, Rylie.

Brad was well-known for helping all his neighbors and always good for a laugh. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. It was a gift and honor to have had him in our lives.

Due to current COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.