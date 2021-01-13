SEATTLE, Washington - The world lost an amazing man. We lost a loving husband, a true best friend, a tremendous father, a great son and a wonderful friend to so many.
It is with great sadness, the family of Bradley “Brad” A. Beeler, 55, announces his passing on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, from complications of COVID-19 pneumonia. Brad fought a hard battle against COVID-19 for seven weeks. He spent five of those weeks at Harborview Medical Center in the ICU. Brad lost his battle to COVID-19 peacefully with his wife, son and daughter able to be with him before and at his side when he passed.
He leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Catherine; parents, Ben and Barb; sisters, Belinda (Scott) and Bonnie (Richard); daughter (26) Ashlyn (Josh); son (10) Justin; granddaughter, Rylie; and many in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends.
Born in Missoula, Brad grew up in Frenchtown and graduated from Frenchtown High School. After high school, Brad was off to Prudoe Bay, Alaska, to work for several years. After Alaska, he returned to the Missoula Valley and lived in the Bitterroot and Frenchtown areas. Brad developed a career in Truck Sales. He was dedicated to his jobs and well-known for being honest, direct and personable in the trucking industry throughout the Northwest.
Brad was a true Montanan. He was tough, honest, ethical, loyal and funny! He loved the mountains and the great outdoors. He could be found snowmobiling, dirt biking, hunting, horseback riding, hiking, fishing, and/or most of all camping with his family.
Brad was a wonderful, devoted father to both his children. He shared his love of the outdoors with them and taught them both to appreciate and love the mountains for all that they offer.
Brad and Catherine married in September of 2007. They moved to the Florence area in 2010 and were raising their son Justin there. Every day Brad taught his son something…… sports, horseback riding, dirt biking, how to raise cows, how to drive the Rzr, how to drive the tractor, how to hitch up the trailer, how to perfectly take care of your home and property! Justin learned so much from his dad and he will go on to follow in his footsteps.
Brad was so excited to become a grandpa in August 2020. He was very proud of Ashlyn and her beautiful family. He got to meet, hold and instantly fall in love with his granddaughter, Rylie.
Brad was well-known for helping all his neighbors and always good for a laugh. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. It was a gift and honor to have had him in our lives.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.