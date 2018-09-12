MISSOULA — Bradley Don Tudahl died tragically on Sept. 6 in a one vehicle accident in Eastern Montana while on a hunting trip. Brad was born on Aug. 31, 1984 in Hamilton to Dan and Debbie Tudahl. He joined one brother, Danny.
Brad attended Target Range school in his younger years and attended Frenchtown High School where he played basketball and football. He graduated in 2003. Directly after graduating he moved to Phoenix, Arizona to attend the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute where he graduated honorably. After moving back home Brad worked at several motorcycle shops, but found his heart belonged with the family business and worked with his Dad and his brother until his passing.
Brad met the love of his life, his soulmate, Cindy Jessop in Aug. of 2010. Cindy blessed Brad’s life with a beautiful step daughter, Khyler Sturm. Brad loved Khyler as his own and we know he will miss his Daddy Daughter dates with her. On May 25, 2012 two more blessings were given to Brad and Cindy, twin boys, Sheadyn and Relyhk. They were his shining stars, his pride and joy. His family was complete and everything in the world was as it should be.
Though his life was cut short, Brad lived every day to the fullest and had accomplished more than many can in a lifetime. Brad loved to fish and hunt. There were not many Montana days that you would not see him floating the Bitterroot River casting his line with his best friend forever, his loyal dog Oden. Many times, with his whole family in tow. Very seldom would you see Brad without Oden. He hunted, fished and was with Brad everyday at work. His obedience was astounding. Brad had a way with animals. Oden was a prime example. He passed with Brad, that was a blessing.
Brad had many passions in his short life. Besides his family, motocross was at the top of his list. Even though he was 6 foot 3 and 220 pounds, Brad excelled at the sport. Always hoping to get that hole shot, many times he did. He met and loved so many friends traveling Montana and competing. His motocross family will surely miss him and his infectious laugh as we all will.
Brad loved football. His beloved Grizzlies, but most of all The Green Bay Packers. He was a true and loyal fan. We know he will always be watching them from above with a loud Go Pack Go echoing from the heavens.
Brad was preceded in death by his Grandparents Don and Betty Tudahl, his Grandmother Imogene Bush, uncle Bruce Tudahl. He is survived by his beloved wife Cindy, sons Sheadyn and Relyhk, step daughter Khyler, all of Florence, parents Dan and Debbie of Missoula, brother Danny (Kari) of Missoula, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
A celebration of Brad’s life will be Friday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Missoula Humane Society.