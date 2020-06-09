Bradley Douglas “Brad” Riley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Brad Riley, a.k.a. Big Al or Riley, passed peacefully at his home of natural causes on May 24, 2020. He went to watch reruns of Gunsmoke and Bonanza with his father Doyle, family and friends. We all loved and appreciated his quick-witted humor, his ability to make anyone laugh and make a joke out of anything. We will miss his mischievous banter; Brad was long on wind and short on brevity.

Brad loved to travel with his wife Erica and went on many new excursions and adventures. His favorite place was Belize, where he successfully made a short attempt at snorkeling which ended in an, “(expletive of your choice), screw this, I’m going to have a beer.”

He also enjoyed being able to dip his feet in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans for the first time, traveling to Mexico, Oregon Coast, Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale. He and Erica also explored Niagara Falls, and Tupper Lake, New York in the Adirondack Mountains, where Erica was from. It was in Tupper Lake where he met his father-in-law, Tony, for the first time and was shown a secret and secluded hunting camp, which Brad loved. “I could live here,” he exclaimed, but little did he know how much snow would accumulate in the winter. He was fascinated with how tiny and personable the venues for the 1980 Olympics were in neighboring Lake Placid, New York.