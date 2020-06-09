Bradley Douglas “Brad” Riley

MISSOULA — Brad Riley, a.k.a. Big Al or Riley, passed peacefully at his home of natural causes on May 24, 2020. He went to watch reruns of Gunsmoke and Bonanza with his father Doyle, family and friends. We all loved and appreciated his quick-witted humor, his ability to make anyone laugh and make a joke out of anything. We will miss his mischievous banter; Brad was long on wind and short on brevity.
Brad loved to travel with his wife Erica and went on many new excursions and adventures. His favorite place was Belize, where he successfully made a short attempt at snorkeling which ended in an, “(expletive of your choice), screw this, I’m going to have a beer.”
He also enjoyed being able to dip his feet in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans for the first time, traveling to Mexico, Oregon Coast, Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale. He and Erica also explored Niagara Falls, and Tupper Lake, New York in the Adirondack Mountains, where Erica was from. It was in Tupper Lake where he met his father-in-law, Tony, for the first time and was shown a secret and secluded hunting camp, which Brad loved. “I could live here,” he exclaimed, but little did he know how much snow would accumulate in the winter. He was fascinated with how tiny and personable the venues for the 1980 Olympics were in neighboring Lake Placid, New York.
He also went whitewater rafting for the first time, initially wanting to meet everyone at the take out, instead of going. With words of comfort, reassurance and a shot of courage he became an excellent lead paddler. After his first trip he was instantly and forever a member of the “Husky Paddle Crew and Lead Beverage Captain.” Brad would only go down The Gorge with Captain Jamie Blixt at the helm. “She is the only one I trust,” he reiterated every time.
Brad loved boating and camping at Lake Alva. He enjoyed many summers with family and friends experiencing the outdoors; good times were had by all, but all the shenanigans and crazy stories and can’t be disclosed at this time!
Brad was the head Norweigian klub and lefse maker during the Riley Christmas get together and Senior Viking Stuffer for the Sons of Norway.
His daughters, Shelby and Sydney, remember him as someone who was always generous, loving and there for them. Whether it was coming home from work to kill a spider or picking up his daughter for shoplifting on his birthday. He was a fiercely devoted father and would do anything for his girls.
Brad loved spending time with his grandchildren, Atlas and Auron. He loved their endless antics which at times made him move faster than he wanted to. “You’re going to bust your ass!” Brad would say. He was ultimately looking forward to taking Auron on his first 4-wheeler ride, and purchasing new bicycles for Atlas and Auron over the Memorial Day weekend.
Although he was sometimes adamant about not liking dogs he had a soft spot for his newly found four-legged friends, most recently Maya, and was dubbed the dog whisperer, winning their love as easily as his family and friends.
Brad worked 20-plus years at LS Jensen/Oldcastle as a construction supervisor and most recently retired from the City of Missoula as a Senior Utility Inspector. He enjoyed pranking, joking and teasing his coworkers, especially everyone at the Development Services office. He attended school in Missoula, and graduated from Glasgow High School in 1979.
Brad is survived by his wife Erica, daughters Shelby Riley and Sydney Riley, mother Nordy Riley, brothers Neal (Chris) Riley, Nathan Riley and sister Starla (Mark) Erickson, grandchildren Atlas and Auron Ishler, nephew Collin Riley, niece Nicole Jackson (Cole) and niece Brittany Erickson. He is preceded in death by his father Doyle Riley, Uncle Don Potter, brothers Jason Riley and Benjamin Riley and cousin Matthew Ersland.
There will be a celebration of Brad’s life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Sons of Norway, Hwy 93, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Food will be provided, please bring any beverage of your choice to raise a glass and celebrate Brad’s life.
Brad loved his grandchildren immensely; we ask that memorial donations be given to the Altas and Auron Ishler Educational Fund, care of Stockman Bank PO Box 7789 Missoula, MT 59807
A Golden heart stopped beating
Hard working hands at rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the Best
Thank you Brad, for filling our lives with joy and laughter everyday.
