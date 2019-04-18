WILLISTON, North Dakota — Bradley Raye Schaff, age 23, died due to complications of diabetes on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home in Williston, North Dakota. He was born March 19, 1996, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Phil Schaff and Carrie Cornish, and was the younger brother to Whitney. After moving to Northern California for a short period, the family finally settled in Florence in 2001, where Bradley found the place he would call home and the friends he would consider family. He attended school at Florence-Carlton High School, graduating in 2014. He was currently working for Casedhole Solutions in Williston as a wireline operator.
Growing up, Bradley busied himself with his love of sports, especially baseball. One of the places he was happiest was on the mound pitching for the Bitterroot Bucs, while his family cheered him on. He excelled as a member of the Florence Falcons basketball team and spent many summers on the golf course. Not only an avid athlete, Bradley was also a fan, rooting for his beloved Broncos and Yankees every chance he had. Among Bradley’s biggest fans were his cousins and nephews, who looked up to him, both literally and figuratively. He was their hero; their gentle giant.
Bradley’s love of the outdoors led him to spend hours fishing and hunting; enjoying times of solitude as well as making memories with his friends. He found happiness listening to country and old school rap, spending time with his dog Misha, and in the brotherhood of boys who he grew up with and remained his lasting friends. Bradley’s friends were among his greatest treasures; his safe place. It is said that friends are the family that we choose, and in Bradley’s case he was blessed to find an amazing family in the Florence community.
Bradley is survived by his parents, Phil Schaff and Carrie Cornish and his sister Whitney (Adam) Hergert. He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents, John and Vickie Cornish; his maternal great-grandmother Fay McCracken; and his paternal grandparents Kathy Schaff (Tom), and John Schaff; his aunts and uncles: Kevin (Lori) Cornish, Clint (Kass) Cornish, Krista (Scott) Mayes, and Courtney (Branden) Lawson. He is also survived by several cousins and two nephews, Weston and Waylon.
Bradley was preceded in death by his aunt Patti Rae Schaff, uncle Mark Bradley Schaff, and cousin Angela Sharp.
After a family viewing in North Dakota, Bradley was cremated and will be laid to rest at a future date in Montana. A celebration of Bradley’s life will be held Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at the Florence Carlton High School Gym; a place of joy for our Bitterroot Buc and Forever Falcon. Attendees are invited to wear anything that reminds them of him and will be asked to share memories they have of Brad.