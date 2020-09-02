Return to homepage ×
ST. IGNATIUS — Brandon Joseph Morigeau, 37, passed away Aug. 29 in Kalispell. A service will beheld for him on Wednesday at 11 a.m. (today) in the Snyelmn Sntmtmne cemetery in St. Ignatius.
