Brandon Joseph Morigeau

ST. IGNATIUS — Brandon Joseph Morigeau, 37, passed away Aug. 29 in Kalispell. A service will beheld for him on Wednesday at 11 a.m. (today) in the Snyelmn Sntmtmne cemetery in St. Ignatius.

