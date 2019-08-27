FLORENCE — Our precious little angel, Braylynn Elizabeth Janes, beloved young daughter of Cody and Lacy (Smith) Janes of Florence, departed us to join our Lord on Aug. 21, 2019. Braylynn laughed, smiled, and brought unbelievable joy to everyone who was in her presence in her brief 16 months with us.
A service will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Lone Rock Bible Church at 1142 Three Mile Creek Rd., Stevensville, at 10 a.m. with Mark Hofman officiating. Assisting with the arrangements is Whitesitt Funeral Home. The family will have a celebration of Braylynn’s life following the service at the grandparents home in Florence.
Preceded in death by paternal great grandparents Larry Janes of Hamilton and James J. Gandara of Corvallis. Maternal great grandparents Cliff Smith of East Helena, Earl and Connie (West) O’Leary of Helena.
Survived by her parents Cody and Lacy (Smith) big sister Brylee and big brother Boe Janes of Florence. Paternal grandparents Dale and Rosanne (Gandara) Janes of Florence. Maternal grandparents Brian and Tammy (O’Leary) Smith of East Helena. Paternal great grandparents Bob and Helen (Stapleton) Strobbe of Kallispell. Maternal great grandparent Sharon (Morris) Smith of East Helena. Uncle and aunt Travis and Breanne (Dullman), cousin Dylan and Ivy Janes of Stevensville. uncle Owen Janes of Florence. Uncle and aunt Dylan and Tiffany (Janes), cousins Oakley and Portlyn Meyer of Missoula. Aunt Tanya Smith, cousins Akayla, Skyy, Grace, Harper, and Quentin of East Helena. Uncle and Aunt Chase Smith and Karlee Simac, cousins Audrina, Bentley, Tatum, and Viviana of East Helena. As well as an endless amount of family and friends.
Lacy and Cody would like to thank all the family and friends who have provided an immense amount of love and support during their journey. Our love is unending for all of you.
Braylynn spent her days being loved, cuddled, and spoiled by her Mom. Wrestling and riding with her Daddy on motorcycles. Her big sister Brylee and big brother Boe always treated her like the princess she was. Between wrestling matches, the three inseparable siblings enjoyed dance parties, going for rides, and embarking on memorable adventures with their many, many cousins. Braylynn’s love for all her animals could not be matched. The recipients of her love included her mini horse, ducks, chickens, kitties, and dogs. Bray recently displayed her fearlessness and inner strength during a family trip which included tons of pool time. Braylynn had no fear of water and loved jumping into pools and getting splashed. Bray Bray, you always were and always will be the brightest star in the sky.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.