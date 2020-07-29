× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Breanna Leigh Curley, 19, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born April 16, 2001, in San Diego, California, to Sheila (Brown/Larson) and Donald Curley. Breanna graduated from Sentinel High School in 2019.

God has welcomed our beautiful Breanna into His loving arms and to her heavenly home. We are deeply saddened by her passing, but we also smile because she lived and touched the lives of many. She is now with her mother, whom she missed very much and lost only two years ago. We will miss Breanna and she will forever live in our hearts.

Breanna was a happy and vibrant young lady. She loved to sing, dance, take trips to Seeley Lake and adored spending time with family, especially her niece and nephew. She was an avid movie watcher and especially liked horror films. Breanna always had a kind word for those she came in contact with. Having recently graduated, Breanna was exploring her interests and looked forward to finding employment and possibly following in her mother's footsteps.

We will hold a celebration of life with family and close friends of Sheila Larson and Breanna Curley on Aug. 1, 2020, at Lafray Park, 606 Lafray Lane, Missoula, MT, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please join us to celebrate their lives and share memories.

Breanna is survived by her brothers, Greg and Mike Larson, their father Gerry (Sandy) Larson, grandfather Matt Brown, uncles Jack, Randy, Mathew and Heath Brown, nephew Robby Larson, niece Zayla Larson, and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sheila Larson, and grandmothers Linda and Sandy Brown.

