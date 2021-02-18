Brecken Samuel Beard

Our sweetest boy, Brecken Samuel Beard, passed away suddenly and painlessly on the morning of February 15th, only 4 days after his 10th birthday.

Brecken was born on February 11th, 2011 in Missoula, MT. He attended school at Florence Carlton Elementary School where he was known by all as a very intelligent and loving young man, who enjoyed playing basketball and football as much as he loved talking about them. He knew all of the relevant statistics and records by heart and would often have expert commentary sessions with his friends and family about what each game meant and what his predictions were. Shooting hoops with his dad was one of Brecken's favorite things to do, and he learned so much about life and good sportsmanship during those games.

As much as Brecken loved sports, he loved teaching his little brother and sister even more. He helped them with everything they needed to know in life, from how to tie their shoes to how to treat people with respect and dignity. If you met Brecken, you were his friend. Brecken intentionally made friends with kids who were in need of a good friend, regardless of social status. His love and compassion were felt by so many. He truly made an impact beyond his 10 years.