BUCKEYE, Arizona — Brenda Cote Porter, age 63, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, losing her battle with breast cancer. She was born in Missoula on December 18, 1955, to Albert and Mary Ann Cote. Brenda grew up in Missoula, graduated from Sentinel High School and the University of Montana. She married Gregory Porter in August of 1977 and had two daughters, Alisha and Tasha. Greg and Brenda moved to Buckeye, Arizona, in 2008 to be near their two grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Greg; daughters, Alisha Wheeler and Tasha Mitchell (Andrew); two grandchildren, Keelan and Rilynn Wheeler; mother Mary Ann Cote; sisters, Nancy Pozega (Jon), Patricia Nelson (Rick); brother Mark Cote and five nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held later.