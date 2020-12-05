Brenda Kay Reid-Reid

After several moves, the family arrived in Missoula in 1973. Brenda attended Hawthorne Elementary School and Hellgate High School, graduating in 1979. She loved to sew, winning a "Sewing With Wool" contest in high school and she was a member of "Valkyries," a marching/dancing group that performed at games, parades, etc. The group performed at the 1978 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California. As a senior in high school she worked part time at the family business, Diversified Plastics, and discovered she loved sales. On occasion she would dawn her "flowered hard-hat" and call on the various mills and industrial businesses around the area. And she always got an order!

She moved on to Montana State University, majoring in business for one and a half years. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority house and was a "Little Sister Pikette" to the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. In 1981 she moved to North Dakota to help open a branch of Montana Bolt Co. of Missoula. She met Barry Reid from Chinook that summer and they were married in 1982 in Missoula. Her new name then became Brenda Reid-Reid. They lived in Chinook for a short time and then moved back to Missoula where they both were employed by Diversified for many years. Later they were transferred to Central Washington as reps for the company. Soon they returned to Missoula where they started their family and were blessed with boy/girl twins. Longing to start their own business, they moved to Enumclaw, Washington, and started a branch of DPI. But in due time they left the Missoula company and went on their own in a similar business. It grew to be a successful choice as they served the Seattle/Puget Sound area with their products for many years, and continued to raise their two beautiful children in that warmer climate and enjoying the beaches, which she had always loved. They recently retired, having already bought a home in Desert Center, California, and made NE Washington at Blue Lake their summer home. She will be so missed in both places.