ANACONDA — A much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Brenda Sue (Pederson) McDonald, of Anaconda, became an angel on Oct. 23, 2020, due to COVID-related complications, at the young age of 49.
Brenda was born Sept. 14, 1971, in Butte to Norman Pederson and Blanche McLure. She spent her majority of her childhood in the Flint Creek Valley in Philipsburg, where one is surrounded by lifelong friends, outdoor adventures, and family.
A graduate of the class of 1989 from Granite High School, Brenda excelled at and demonstrated her love and passion for all thing’s volleyball as a proud Prospector. She was also a big Kansas City Chief’s fan and loved collecting and wearing all their memorabilia and sharing game day with her family. Brenda’s talent for all things crafty led her to own and operate businesses that shared her homemade creations. Running a business to Brenda meant giving back to anyone that needed anything. She was the first to make a donation to a friend or family member, to make something special for a sports team or school event, and gave everything she could to her family, friends, community, and those in need.
Brenda took on her favorite role as a mother with the birth of her first child and son Derick in 1996. She married her best friend Tim McDonald in 2003 and welcomed his daughter Nicole to her family, and then in 2005 they celebrated the birth of their daughter Regan. Brenda cherished her time with her family and could be found playing and coaching their sports and throwing the best birthday bashes a kid could ask for.
Brenda is preceded in death by her father Norman and two infant sisters Mary Sue and Wendy.
She is survived by her husband Tim McDonald and children Derick, Nicole, and Regan, mother Blanche McLure and siblings Ann Pederson, Norman Pederson, Cindy Pederson, Selina Svaleson, David Pederson, and Wade McLure, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews...
A celebration of Brenda’s life will take place at a future time.
A Go Fund Me Account has been setup to financially support the family during this hardship. GoFundMe – Brenda McDonald Funeral Expenses. https://gf.me/u/y54ia6
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Brenda’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at longfellowfinneganriddle.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.