Stevensville - Brent Adrian Walsh passed away at the Living Centre in Stevensville in the early morning hours of February 10, 2021 due to complications brought on by COVID-19 while fighting his battle with Parkinson's

He was born on September 7, 1936 in Salt Lake City, UT to Samuel and Beatrice Walsh. Brent grew up in Salt Lake City and attended school there.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963. It was there he started competitive shooting with the Expert Rifleman Badge. He was a lifelong member of Whittecar Rifle Range and his countless hours spent at many gun clubs enabled him to meet fellow shooters who became fast and lifelong friends. A fierce competitor he won many championships.

He was involved with multiple businesses but his passion was the stock market where he had been both a broker and trader. Outside of that he loved anything to do with the outdoors, hunting, fishing, flying, river running, skiing, camping, four-wheel adventures and motorcycle rides through the mountains.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Diane Neil. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janice; his sister, Penny Sperry of Pocatello, ID; his brother, Denny of Windemere, FL; multiple loving nieces and nephews.