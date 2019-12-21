HOT SPRINGS — Brett Johnson passed away Dec. 14, 2019. Brett was born Sept. 5, 1963 to George and Lauraine Johnson.
During Brett’s life, he worked doing what he loved, whether it was as a hunting guide, auctioneer, construction worker or working on his ranch. Some of Brett’s joys was hunting, fishing, visiting with friends, rodeoing, and ranching.
Brett was survived by parents, George and Lauraine Johnson, Camas Prairie, his former wife Donna, Lonepine, daughters; Janel, Kalispell and Charlene, Tulsa, siblings; Sheila Matt(Mike) Camas Prairie, Brad Johnson Camas Prairie, and Steve Johnson(Sue) Plains, nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. Brett will be missed by his many friends and family.
You have free articles remaining.
There will be a viewing Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home. Brett will then be laid to rest at Hmnsto Cemetery at Camas Prairie at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held to follow at 1 p.m. at the Camas Prairie Gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camas Prairie Neighbors (upkeep of the gym’s school) c/o Dale Nieman 251 Camas Creek Rd. Plains, MT 59859.