Brett Paul Wages

Brett Paul Wages, age 65 died July 18, 2023 at home from natural causes.

He was born in Missoula, January 3, 1958. He graduated from Missoula Sentinel High School. He later became an electrician and worked for, then owned Waldbillig Electric.

He enjoyed many seasons of trap shooting with the Missoula Trap Club. He also loved back packing into wilderness areas with his buddies and mountain motorcycling. He was an avid gun trader and collector, loading his own ammunition during quiet times at home while watching movies from his extensive library.

Brett and Cathy Bartels married on September 3, 1994 in Missoula and later divorced in 2003. They had no children.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice M. Wages and his father, Paul W. Wages. Survivors included one brother, Russel Wages and one sister Andrea Wages Wold (Allen) along with 2 nephews, 2 nieces and 9 great nephews and nieces. He will also be missed by his circle of great friends.

His memorial will be held at the Missoula Trap Club on Saturday, August 26th at 1pm with food and drinks being served directly after.