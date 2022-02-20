Brett Thomas Simpson Simpson

Brett Thomas Simpson
Brett Thomas Simpson June 8, 1958 – February 15, 2022 Missoula, MT. Brett, age 63, passed unexpectedly Tuesday February 15th, 2022, of cardiac arrest.
Brett, middle-named Thomas after his grandfather Thomas Hudson, lived life fast and furious.
Born to Alton and Beverly Simpson in Glendive, MT on June 8th, 1958, Brett attended Miles Avenue Elementary, Lewis and Clark Jr. High and graduated a West High Golden Bear in 1976.
Brett's early days as a mixologist around Yellowstone County provided lots of memories and laughter to many throughout the area. However, Brett is best remembered for his many years in the “car biznet”, as he called it, working as a professional car salesman at many of the local Billings car dealerships, from 1982 - 2014. Brett put a lot of people in cars, “out the door!” And he was awarded many recognitions for his sales achievements.
Brett was preceded in death by his grandparents Anne and Thomas Hudson, Esther and Carl Simpson, father Alton Simpson, mother Beverly (Hudson) Simpson, and oldest brother Greg Simpson. He is survived by brothers Kevin(Kathy) of Billings, MT, Mark (Alicia) of Bellevue, WA, sister-in law Kathleen Simpson (Billings) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunt.
As is Irish tradition, a wake is planned for summer 2022.