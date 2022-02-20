Brett Thomas Simpson Simpson

Brett's early days as a mixologist around Yellowstone County provided lots of memories and laughter to many throughout the area. However, Brett is best remembered for his many years in the “car biznet”, as he called it, working as a professional car salesman at many of the local Billings car dealerships, from 1982 - 2014. Brett put a lot of people in cars, “out the door!” And he was awarded many recognitions for his sales achievements.