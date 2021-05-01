Brian David Bouley

In the early morning hours of April 26th, 2021, Brian passed away in his sleep at his home in Butte, Mt.

Brian David Bouley was born on August 5th, 1970 the 3rd child of Ben and Carol Bouley.

He attended and graduated from Butte High School and The University of Montana. He then moved to a career at the Montana State Crime Lab and became a Firearms and Toolmarks Examiner under the guidance of his friend and colleague Allen Boehm. Brian enjoyed his work and the friends he made while employed for the state. Brian also did some private consulting for criminal cases.

Brian excelled in Tae Kwon Do at an early age and rose to the rank of black belt under the instruction of Martin Martin. He restored a 1968 Chevy Camaro, which he retained to this day. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping and anything outdoors. He loved to bring family and friends hunting and help them “get the big one.” He especially enjoyed our hunting trips to eastern Montana that included visiting friends. Brian had a special love for baseball-Boston Red Sox. When it came to NFL football, he was a lifelong Miami Dolphins fan, but retain his love for the Montana Grizzlies.