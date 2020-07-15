Brian Elien Holm

MISSOULA — Brian Holm, age 60 of Missoula passed away peacefully of natural causes at Community Memorial Hospital Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Missoula.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, Minnesota. Inurnment will be held in Eagle Lake Cemetery in Cromwell, Minnesota following the service. To view the guestbook visit nelsonfuneralcare.net.

