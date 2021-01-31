MISSOULA - Brian Joseph McDonnell was born in Seattle, Washington, on August 10, 1951. He died peacefully on January 9, 2021, of natural causes in Missoula, MT.

Brian was the son of Thomas and Agnes McDonnell, who both predeceased him. He grew up in Butte, MT, and graduated from Boys Central High School in 1969. He then attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR.

Brian hitchhiked through Mexico solo in 1971. He enjoyed nature and backpacking and skiing, and he liked tennis.

He attended the University of Montana in Missoula and got a Bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Brian moved to Texas and wrote a mystery novel that was published. He also taught English as a second language classes. Brian attended the University of North Texas in Denton, TX attaining his Master’s degree in International Finance.

Brian then returned to Butte, MT, and spent a year there visiting his father, sisters and nephews. He permanently settled down in Missoula, MT in 1995 where his older sister, Colleen, lives. Brian was always writing, reading and playing his beloved music albums.

Brian was a kind man who regularly phoned his sisters, nephews and nieces. He had a bright soul that soared to Heaven. We will dearly miss him.

Brian is survived by the following sisters: Colleen George of Missoula, MT, Suzanne Dennehy of Butte, MT, Pamela (Chris) Showers of Kingwood, TX, Marcia (Rick) Waner of Butte, MT, and Lynne McDonnell of Butte, MT. He is also survived by 7 adult nephews and 2 adult nieces. Brian requested no funeral.