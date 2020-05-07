Brian K Archer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Brian King Archer, 61, of Missoula died May 3, 2020 at his home after a valiant battle with cancer.

He was born April 29, 1959 in Spokane, Washington to James Archer and Roberta Doerschlag Archer. He attended elementary school through 7th grade in Sprague, Washington, where he participated in 4-H raising and training steers for show and sale for several years.

His family then moved to Missoula where he attended Jefferson Elementary School and Sentinel High School. While in high school Brian played on the football team for a while, but, then decided he would rather have an after school job instead. Brian worked for Johnston Shoe Repair until 1979 when it became Grizzly Boot Company. Brian was the foreman there until 1982 when he bought the business renaming it Archer's Grizzly Boot Company, which he owned and operated until his death.

Brian had a very enthusiastic appreciation for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and long hikes with his best four legged pal, Hammer Time. He was an avid hunter and an extreme snowmobiler. He was even buried in an avalanche during one snowmobile trip and survived to tell the tale.

Brian married Tammy Jerome in 1995 and they divorced in 2005. In 2010 Brian married Cindy Rymal. They were divorced in 2017.