BROWNING — Brian Keith Last Star, “Scully” aka “Stamos,” passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at Browning Indian Hospital in Browning. He was born in Browning on Dec. 30, 1962, the son of Irene and Calvin Last Star and was raised by Susan and Clyde HeavyRunner. Brian graduated from Browning High School. At the age of 18, Brian became a firefighter and later enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Oak Harbor, Washington. He graduated at the top of his Naval Academy class in 1986. He traveled with the Navy from 1986 to 1989 sailing on the USS Carl Vincent and sister ship USS Nimitz and learned how to work on airplanes as a mechanic. Brian held one of the most dangerous jobs navigating the fighter jets on and off the ship. Oftentimes, they could not hear the jets arriving so they had a special sign language to use. Brian traveled all over the world with the Navy while also continuing his basketball career and left the Navy as undefeated league champions. Brian attended college at Montana State University in Bozeman where he played college basketball for the Bobcats. He also attended Salish Kootenai College, Washington State University, and earned a degree at the University of Montana.
Brian was an exceptional basketball and softball player. He played with a team named “Fort Kick,” who were the champions and known as “the team to beat.” Brian also received several Championship jackets and all-star trophies. He was Most Valuable Player as well as Mr. Hustle on numerous occasions. His softball team was no different; the family held several trophies and championships. Brian loved playing basketball and enjoyed coaching the sport. He was also a golden gloves champion boxer.
Brian is survived by his ex-wife Jody Pepion, children with Jody, Chenoah Last Star (Frank Broncheau, Jr.), Colton Last Star (Tiar’e); step-daughter Picaboo Pepion; sons Roy StGoddard (Kyani), Kaleb Williamson, Keithan Last Star; daughter Bricelynn Last Star; adopted father Clyde HeavyRunner; sisters Louella HeavyRunner, Alice (Poly Grant) HeavyRunner, Lollie and Marshaline Last Star, all of Browning; brothers Clyde HeavyRunner Jr., Gayle HeavyRunner, Byron (Dorothy) HeavyRunner, Myron (Angela) HeavyRunner, Keith KickingWoman, all of Browning; Calvin (Mona) Last Star, of Missoula; Virgil (Fern) Last Star, of Heart Butte; Doris KickingWoman, Delores (Melvin) Ironshirt, Diane (Jerry) Dorris. Brian had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, as well as grandchildren that he cared for and loved deeply.
Brian is preceded in death by his adopted mother Susan HeavyRunner, mother Irene Last Star, father Calvin Last Star, brothers Darwin and William HeavyRunner, sister Marion HeavyRunner, uncle Clifford KickingWoman, cousin (best friend) Leland KickingWoman, aunt Maybelle Omeasoo, Rita Old Chief, and Eula KickingWoman.
Services were held at Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Wake and brunch on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 a.m., Blackfeet Prayer Service at 5 p.m. followed by a traditional dinner. We’re giving Family and Friends a chance to tell stories and anything else they would like to express on Saturday evening. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. breakfast served, followed by a Veteran Service at 10 a.m. in St. Ignatius. Then traveling to Robare Cemetery in Birchcreek at 4 p.m., following a dinner immediately after burial.
Brian will truly be missed by us all. He will be remembered for his honor, humor, infectious smile, and his willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Please make all memorials/donations out to Colton Last Star and Chenoah Last Star.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.