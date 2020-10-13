BROWNING — Brian Keith Last Star, “Scully” aka “Stamos,” passed away on Oct. 6, 2020 at Browning Indian Hospital in Browning. He was born in Browning on Dec. 30, 1962, the son of Irene and Calvin Last Star and was raised by Susan and Clyde HeavyRunner. Brian graduated from Browning High School. At the age of 18, Brian became a firefighter and later enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Oak Harbor, Washington. He graduated at the top of his Naval Academy class in 1986. He traveled with the Navy from 1986 to 1989 sailing on the USS Carl Vincent and sister ship USS Nimitz and learned how to work on airplanes as a mechanic. Brian held one of the most dangerous jobs navigating the fighter jets on and off the ship. Oftentimes, they could not hear the jets arriving so they had a special sign language to use. Brian traveled all over the world with the Navy while also continuing his basketball career and left the Navy as undefeated league champions. Brian attended college at Montana State University in Bozeman where he played college basketball for the Bobcats. He also attended Salish Kootenai College, Washington State University, and earned a degree at the University of Montana.