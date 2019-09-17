MISSOULA — Brian Keith Schatz, 60, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home, of natural causes.
He was born April 25, 1959, in Livingston to Robert and Patsy Schatz. As a young boy they moved back to Missoula. He graduated from Hellgate High School in 1977.
He worked for a few years on the fishing boats in Alaska and most recently at ABC-Fox as the traffic controller.
He loved taking care of his mom and calling her every day, traveling when he could, and when kids visited work.
He was preceded in death by Robert Schatz (father), Steve Schatz (brother), and Charlie Schatz (nephew).
Survivors include his mother, Patsy, Missoula; brother, Jeff (Cheryl), Bonner; nephews, Nick, Afton, Wyoming and Patrick, Missoula; niece Jourdan and great-niece Adelynn, Bozeman.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m., at the Missoula City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.