SUPERIOR - Brian Matthew Alexander of Superior, passed away on Oct. 26, 2018, of a heart attack at the age of 62.
Brian was born March 6, 1956, in Brainerd, Minnesota, to Connie and Earl Alexander of Backus-Hackensack, Minnesota. Brian’s mother always said that he was the happiest baby, smiling and laughing with everyone. He would always be that way with the many friends he made in life. Brian was one of the lights of his mother’s life.
As a young boy, Brian attended school until the young age of 16 and then went to work with his father in the woods. His father Earl was a logger, as was his father before him, so Brian became part of the family business. He loved the rugged terrain and being in the thick of nature; it was a part of him and who he was. Brian’s close relationship with his father was unsurpassed. One of Earl’s fondest memories is hauling ties to build railroad trestles in Washington state at heights most wouldn’t go. One of them had to work the day shift, and one had to work the night shift. Brian said to him, “Dad, I’ll take the night shift.” They had many adventures together doing dangerous jobs.
At the age of 17, Brian had his first child, Heather Windjue, with Joan Jantzen of Dodge Center, MN. Brian was a proud father from the very start. He had four children with Joan: Heather Windjue, Chester Jantzen, Allen Jantzen, and Bryan Jantzen.
In 1981, Brian married Susan Alexander of Hackensack, Minnesota, and she was his wife for 28 years. They settled in Superior and raised their five children: Colleen Alexander, Keely Alexander, Lonnie Alexander, Daniel Alexander, and Jonathan Alexander. Together, they started Brian’s own logging business, Alexander Timber Company. Brian took pride in his work, and he outbid many because he got the job done faster and better than anyone thought possible. Susan would say there is no one who worked harder than her husband. Anyone who knew Brian would say he was the hardest working man they had ever known. Brian lived out the legacy of showing his children the importance of hard work every day. His level of hard work would allow his children to build what they wanted in life. To Brian’s children, he will always be their father, a legend that left behind the Alexander legacy, which they will pass on to his grandchildren and future generations.
On Jan. 9, 2014, Brian married Barbara Boyer Oberg Wayrynen Alexander of Minneapolis, Minnesota. They met over a fence and their relationship blossomed over the years. Brian and Barb were married in Bullhead, Arizona, overlooking the Colorado River. They enjoyed four years of marriage, filled with wonderful times together. The last few years, Brian was able to spend more time with his children and grandchildren; his siblings, Marcus Alexander, Kathy Cox, and Merry Alexander; and his parents, Connie and Earl Alexander. Robin, Brian’s late brother and best friend who passed in 1980, would have been there to help lift Brian up to heaven. They are now reunited and together in peace.
Survivors include his parents, Earl and Connie Alexander, Backus-Hackensack Minnesota, his wife, Barbara Boyer Oberg Wayrynen Alexander, Superior; his first wife Joan Jantzen, Dodge Center, Minnesota, and their children Heather Windjue, Chester Jantzen, Allen Jantzen, Bryan Jantzen; and his second wife Susan Alexander, Missoula, and their five children, Colleen Alexander, Keely Alexander, Lonnie Alexander, Daniel Alexander, Jonathan Alexander; two sisters, Kathy Cox, Merry Alexander, one brother, Marcus Alexander, along with sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His memorial service was held on Nov. 8 in Superior with Pastor Waveland King officiating. Personal condolence communication to the families can be sent to:
Connie and Earl Alexander:
1535 40th Ave NW
Backus, MN 56435
Barbara Boyer Oberg Alexander:
P.O. Box 40
Superior, MT 59872
Susan Alexander and children:
3530 South Ave W
Missoula, MT 59804
Joan Jantzen and children:
15925 Highway 14
Dodge Center, MN 55927