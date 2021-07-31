Brian Miller
Brian Miller was born on March 16, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from high school in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with the Sixth Army Bagpipe Band and piping became a lifelong passion. He spent an additional thirteen years in the Army Reserve. He completed a B. A. in Biology and his Masters in Botany at California State College in Los Angeles.
He taught Science at Roosevelt High School and spent his summers conducting interpretive sessions at Crystal Lake in the Angeles Forest. In 1974, he was hired by the U.S. Forest Service to manage the ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Botanical Area. He developed an interpretive trail and planned the visitor center, which has drawn over 20 million people to witness the oldest living things on our planet. He later designed the Visitors' Center at Mono Lake Basin and was the chief writer for the interpretive plan for the Clearwater National Forest in Idaho, which includes the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. He continued his interpretive work in the Prince William Sound after the oil spill in Alaska. In his retirement, he was invited to the Lake Baikal Trail Project in Siberia as an expert in interpretive trails.
In 1993, Brian stopped in Spokane, Washington, to visit a woman who was to become his future wife. Molly circled the airport twice to make sure that he was Mr. Right. Over 25 happy years have proven he was.
Throughout his life, service to his community was a priority. He was a lifelong member of the Lion's Club, volunteer for Habit for Humanity, The Heifer Project, and the Christian Appalachian Project. Since moving to Missoula, he has volunteered for the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, Travelers Rest State Park, Missoula and Montana Food Banks, Family Promise, and the American Legion.
Survivors include his wife, Molly McKinnon; two children, David Miller and Cindy Stephan; five grandchildren, Sarah Brown, Bailey Guido, Brandon Miller, Hannah Miller, and Ian Miller; five great-grandchildren; and four very special nieces.
The Rosary will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The funeral mass will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to any of the organizations listed above.