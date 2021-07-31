Brian Miller was born on March 16, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. After graduating from high school in 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with the Sixth Army Bagpipe Band and piping became a lifelong passion. He spent an additional thirteen years in the Army Reserve. He completed a B. A. in Biology and his Masters in Botany at California State College in Los Angeles.

He taught Science at Roosevelt High School and spent his summers conducting interpretive sessions at Crystal Lake in the Angeles Forest. In 1974, he was hired by the U.S. Forest Service to manage the ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest Botanical Area. He developed an interpretive trail and planned the visitor center, which has drawn over 20 million people to witness the oldest living things on our planet. He later designed the Visitors' Center at Mono Lake Basin and was the chief writer for the interpretive plan for the Clearwater National Forest in Idaho, which includes the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. He continued his interpretive work in the Prince William Sound after the oil spill in Alaska. In his retirement, he was invited to the Lake Baikal Trail Project in Siberia as an expert in interpretive trails.