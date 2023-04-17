Brian Paul Hoornbeek

Stevensville - Brian Paul Hoornbeek, age 52, of Stevensville MT, passed away peacefully at home on March 9th 2023.

Brian was born in Montebello, California on March 24, 1970, and was raised in Stevensville by his father Michael and mother Cecilia. He headed back to California for high school, where he graduated from West Covina, before enlisting in the US Navy. After serving his time honorably, he moved back to Montana where he raised his family. Brian owned and operated a number of businesses throughout his career.

Brian was very thankful for his family and that the lord blessed him with his daughters, Alicia and Cecilia.

In life, Brian's faith was very important to him. He believed that his true life began at the end of August, 2016 when he became a man of God. Through his life he strived to show others who God truly was and how God can change a person's heart once they yield to Him. He believed that for the first time in his entire life he had peace and joy in his life and that he had found peace with God. An important verse to him was Galations 2:20. “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself up for me.”

Services will be held at Roots Church (1625 US-93, Victor, MT 59875), at 3:00 PM on Friday, April 21, 2023. Brian wanted his bibles to be donated and for those wishing to honor his memory, he would have loved for you to share your love for God with others.

“And the dust returns to the ground it came from, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12:7.

