MISSOULA — Brian Smith, 45, of Missoula, passed away in his sleep at his home on Friday, March 29, 2019.
When not enjoying spending time with his family (he loved the numerous nieces and nephews he had) Brian enjoyed going to rock concerts and the annual Celtic Festival here in Missoula. He also started each day with a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks down the street.
Brian had a large and cherished online gaming family that he interacted with daily. If he was not playing video games you would find him watching anime or a kung fu movie outside of working at the Silvertip. He was a great cook and had many regulars who came in only during the times he was cooking.
Brian is preceded in death by his grandpa Bill Hamblin and his best friend Cinnamon. He is survived by his grandmother Lavina Hamblin; sisters April (Shane), Tonya, Angela (Rob), Tessi; brothers Paul (Tracy), Jeff (Keli), Evan, Derek, Mother Carol Reeve, Father Darrell Smith and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian had great admiration for his six nieces, four nephews, four great-nieces, and four great-nephews. He leaves behind a loving Silvertip family.
His family and friends will have a wake at the Silvertip Casino and Restaurant, date and time will be announced on the Tip’s Facebook page.
“They gave each other a smile with a future in it.”