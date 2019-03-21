HAMILTON - November 11, 1963 – March 13, 2019
Our hearts break as we say goodbye to one remarkable man. Brian Craft, 55, of Hamilton, passed away in the early morning hours of March 13th due to complications of the flu.
Brian was born in Torrance, California on Nov. 11, 1963, the 2nd oldest of nine children.
He served humbly and proudly in the Army National Guard and Active Duty from age 17 to 28. He was stationed in Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm in 1991.
Brian’s favorite chapter of his life happened on an average day in 1990 where he found himself face to face with the future love of his life, and the woman who would stand by his side for a glorious 27 years; Irene Pappas. They both knew in that exact moment their lives had forever changed. Brian made Irene his queen on Jan. 11, 1992. Aside from fairy tales, there were never two people more perfect for each other, more in love, more meant to spend forever together
Brian gifted Irene with five of their greatest blessings; their children. Their children, their love, their little family; was what life was all about. They were and are their greatest joys and blessings.
Loved ones that will miss Brian dearly until they meet again is the love of his life, best friend, Irene, their five beautiful and strong children, Carson, Mckell, Amanda, Wade (Terry), and Jami (Brian), their seven adorable grandchildren, his mother, Lila and his brothers and sister, a loving extended family, and an amazing village of strong, devoted, and very, very dear friends (to countless to list) who know him as family. All these people will continue to breathe and continue to share his memories and continue to live his legacy.
A Celebration of Brian’s life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Corvallis LDS Church. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. for those who wish to say a final private good bye. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at dalyleachchapel.com