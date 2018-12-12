MISSOULA — Dad, Vietnam veteran, partner, musician, grandpa, inventor, Beatnik, brother, eccentric, genius, son, guitar player, bicyclist, model rocket builder, learned, cigarette roller, car guy, science experimenter, journalist, uncle, funnyman, banned-book reader, record collector, kite flyer, fast driver, union brother, light sculpture enthusiast, Kona coffee lover, wizard chef, folkie, caption writer, rainbow-maker and full-fledged member of the Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club.
Brian died unexpectedly following a brief illness.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Kintzler, two granddaughters, his sister, Maryjean Bailey, and his brother Glenn Moore. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service with Military Honors is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome. Condolences may be sent to 218 Jackson Peak Dr., Kalispell, MT 59901.