LOLO — Bridgett Jane Volkmann of Lolo passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family and friends, on Dec. 21, 2019 after a seven year battle with cancer.
Born on Feb. 16, 1960 in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin to Earl and Mary Jeffords, she moved with her parents and brothers to Lolo in 1969. A devoted wife and loving mother, Bridgett’s charisma, boundless magnetic energy, and uncommonly kind nature, attracted all those who knew and loved her. Selfless to the end, she always cared for the needs of others before her own, in spite of her illness.
Her greatest passions included her family and friends, cheering for the wrestling team, and most of all, time spent in the kitchen baking and cooking amazing food.
Bridgett was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her husband, three sons, a granddaughter, two daughter-in-laws, and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held in early Spring, to commemorate a life well-loved.