MISSOULA - Britt-Marie Beck was born in Kalispell on Dec. 25, 1964. She was and remains the best Christmas gift her parents, Jim and Clarice, have ever received. She joined her older brother Jim, and eventually two more sisters followed, Liesl and Marieke.

She grew up on the West Side in Helena, in a house that was loud and noisy and full of love. Britt wanted to make you laugh and fully committed whether she was telling a scary story or her favorite joke (about a lemon cookie). She took the path less traveled and rebelled in high school, teaching her younger sisters not to care what other people think and to embrace being weird. She was fearless. While in high school she worked at The Chinese Kitchen, saved her money and after graduating went to Indonesia to stay with friends. She attended the University of Montana but took a year's sabbatical and traveled around Europe and the Middle East. She then finished her studies and graduated with honors in Anthropology.

Britt made simple things special. She took time to make you feel important whether she was writing a letter in her amazing handwriting or making you a rock solid mixed tape. She knew how to give a proper hug. Britt-Marie was an avid reader and music lover. She shared books and music with friends and family; she was generous with everyone.